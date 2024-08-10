Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.54

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $17.50. Park City Group shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 66,794 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
