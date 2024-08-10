Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,162,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 986,136 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $42.49.

The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Insider Transactions at Papa Johns International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

