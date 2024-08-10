Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PLTR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 88,131,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,413,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 250.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

