Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 800 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 631,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,760. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $146,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $80,465,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $91,053,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,662,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

