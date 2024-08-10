Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Buys $272,400.00 in Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $272,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,686.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 7th, Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of Orion stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.

Shares of Orion stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.19. 559,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Orion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Orion by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OEC. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

