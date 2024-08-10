O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $53,268.48 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $1,124.41. 208,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,448. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,050.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,056.20. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

