Oppenheimer Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

