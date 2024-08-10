OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.24% of Virtu Financial worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,829. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

