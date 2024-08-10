OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.