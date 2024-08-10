OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,838,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $196.23. 747,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

