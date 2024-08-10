OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,666 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.66. 3,336,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,513. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

