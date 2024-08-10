OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 461 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 567,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,091. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

