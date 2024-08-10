OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,393 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 102,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.62. 2,313,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

