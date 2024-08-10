OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,976 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

