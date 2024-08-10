OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,533 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $126.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,835. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $131.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

