OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 14,485 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 519,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

