OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 10,304 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,512,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Visa by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.81. 7,227,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

