OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 100 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $108,908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.3 %

DKS traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.13. 749,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.