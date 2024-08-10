OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.73. 264,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,784. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $191.93.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

