OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $246.78. 272,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

