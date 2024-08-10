OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

