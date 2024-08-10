OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,472,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,607 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

