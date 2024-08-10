OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $3.76 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. 4,063,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

