OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 179.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 202,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. 1,035,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSY

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.