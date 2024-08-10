OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,679. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

