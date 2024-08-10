OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.21 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.31.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

