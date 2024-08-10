OLD National Bancorp IN Has $590,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 3,163,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,961. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

