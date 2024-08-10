OLD National Bancorp IN Has $530,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Centene were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 2,566,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

