OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $262.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The stock has a market cap of $394.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

