OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.58 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $151.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.