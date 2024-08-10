OLD National Bancorp IN Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.