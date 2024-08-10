OLD National Bancorp IN Has $13.37 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 99,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,075,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,557,000 after acquiring an additional 240,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.75. 11,816,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,871,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

