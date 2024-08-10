OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 519.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

