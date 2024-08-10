OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

