OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.32. The stock had a trading volume of 969,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.