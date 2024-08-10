OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.3% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KLA were worth $53,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in KLA by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after buying an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,754,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,769 shares of company stock worth $21,324,890 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.
KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
