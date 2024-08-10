OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

DVN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,233,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

