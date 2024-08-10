OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 721 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $186.92. The stock had a trading volume of 421,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,787. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

