OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 306,614 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 935.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 306,614 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,860,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,371,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

