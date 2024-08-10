OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,589 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,160,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.67. 1,780,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1847 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.