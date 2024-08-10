OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.64. 3,321,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,438. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

