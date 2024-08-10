OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 696 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.31. 2,482,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,276. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

