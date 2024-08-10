Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. 2,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

