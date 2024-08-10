OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $38,424.30 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $38,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $20,437.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $12,438.80.

NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 188,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,582. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.90%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 272.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

