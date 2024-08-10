ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.
ODP Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $25.52. 686,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,576. The company has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ODP has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $58.98.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ODP will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
