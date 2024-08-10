ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $25.52. 686,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,576. The company has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ODP has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ODP will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ODP by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ODP by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

