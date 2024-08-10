Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 15,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,686.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,799 shares of company stock valued at $44,626 over the last three months. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.