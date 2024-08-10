NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,686.70 or 0.96744854 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00054103 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.