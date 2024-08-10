NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $194.75

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.75 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.04). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.17), with a volume of 48,014 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWF

NWF Group Stock Performance

NWF Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £84.05 million, a P/E ratio of 944.44 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

NWF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.