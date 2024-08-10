nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.29 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NVT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.80.

View Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.