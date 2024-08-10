Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Financial Comparison

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heyu Biological Technology and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 1 1 1 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 569.29%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Nuwellis -202.97% -316.90% -166.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 322.65 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Nuwellis $8.90 million 0.15 -$20.21 million ($290.21) -0.01

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

Risk & Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Heyu Biological Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

